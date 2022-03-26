Microsoft is again accused of spending millions of dollars in foreign bribes

In 2019, the company received similar complaints through a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Image: Microsoft

microsoft It has become one of the most important and recognized technological conglomerates worldwide, something that has come hand in hand with facilities for all types of users: workers, entrepreneurs and even players who just want to invest time in their favorite hobby. In this sense, the company has taken giant steps in exploring the possibilities offered by the cloud gaming and it has surprised us with initiatives such as ID@Azure or the new editorial division dedicated to this field.

Elabd discovered a $40,000 payment to a customer that did not appear in Microsoft’s recordsHowever, the tech giant might have a few blemishes on its record, as we learned a few years ago from a report in The Wall Street Journal. Now, this issue resurfaces once again due to the statements of the former employee Yasser Elabd, who worked as director of emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa. And it is that, according to his experience in the company, it would have spent millions of dollars in bribes.

Image: Microsoft

Several managers tried to stop himElabd discovered in 2016 a payment of $40,000 to an alleged African client who did not appear in Microsoft’s records, and that prompted him to continue investigating the subject. Fortunately, the former employee was able to prevent the aforementioned transaction from being completed, but during the process he encountered several managers who they wanted to stop him. This happened multiple times throughout his investigation, explained in detail on the Lioness platform (via The Verge) and has led him to discover that many Microsoft employees were in the loop.

After this first discovery, Elabd spent the next two years holding back various payments that did not smell good at all: a discount of $13 million for Microsoft software intended for a Saudi Ministry of the Interior contractor, who never activated such a rebate in the applications, or the receipt of $9.5 million a year for Office and Windows licenses that were never installed, paid for by the Qatar Ministry of Education.

Not only did this process make Elabd an outcast at his job, but it also led to talks with superiors who urged him to “turn your head and leave things as they were“: “This happens at all levels,” the former employee explains to The Verge, “All executives are aware of it, and they are promoting bad people. If you’re doing the right thing you don’t get promoted“.

All executives are aware of this, and they are promoting bad peopleYasser ElabdThe Verge has contacted Microsoft for a response to such allegations. And the company, in addition to being aware of Elabd’s statements, has replied that “We are committed to do business in a responsible way and always encouraging people to report anything that appears to violate the law, our policies, or our ethical standards,” said Becky Lenaburg, Microsoft vice president and associate general counsel for compliance and ethics.

Image: Microsoft

We have previously investigated these allegations, and have addressed themmicrosoft“We believe that we have previously investigated these allegations, which are many years old, and we have addressed them. We have cooperated with government officials to resolve concerns.” In addition, Microsoft has sent an open letter to its employees with the following message: “As a company, we need to continue to work to improve the systems that help us prevent negative behaviors“, says President Brad Smith. “We hope that if you see something that seems inconsistent with our policies or our values, you will let us know so that we can little problems don’t get bigger“.

For its part, Elabd believes that Microsoft is not only aware of these bribes, but also protects those employees who carried them out: “They never took legal action against these employees, even when they were stealing money from the company and from the governments,” he explains in the quoted medium. “The hidden message for the employees is ‘Do what you want, make as much money as you can, and The worst thing that can happen to you is that you end up fired.‘”.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has not made any further statements related to this problem, although it also has other problems that threaten your cyber stability. We are talking about a recent hack that has been carried out in recent days, although investigations by cybersecurity experts point to a 16-year-old teenager as main ringleader of the responsible group.