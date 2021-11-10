Microsoft is aiming for school with the $ 249 Surface Laptop SE. On board the new Windows 11 SE

Small, modern and, above all, inexpensive. These are the three main features of Surface Laptop SE, the new laptop dedicated to students launched by Microsoft which has the task of stemming the success of Chromebooks.

Surface Laptop SE, which will only be available for schools, is all about the great price: the basic version will cost just $ 249 and, thanks also to the use of a dedicated operating system, promises to best meet all students’ needs.

Going deeper, the data sheet speaks of an Intel Celeron N4020 or Celeron N4120 processor depending on the model. The display is an 11.6-inch with 1366×768 HD resolution. Two different cuts also in terms of RAM, with 4 or 8GB models. Storage compartment formed by a 64 or 128GB eMMC memory, with 1MP front camera, a USB-C port and a USB-A port and audio jack to complete the technical equipment.

Surface Laptop SE makes repairs a breeze – taking it apart is child’s play

Unlike modern laptops, which are increasingly difficult to open and repair, Surface Laptop SE is built to make repairs easier: it will be very easy, for example, to remove the lower part of the body since all the screws have a standard size.

As mentioned at the beginning, Surface Laptop SE will have a very aggressive price: the version with N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space it will cost just $ 249. At the moment, it is not expected to arrive in the normal distribution channels.

Windows 11 SE is a “light” version of Windows 11, but it’s not like version S

Windows 11 SE will make its debut on the Surface Laptop SE, a particular version of Windows 11 designed specifically for the Educational sector and that promises good performance even with such dated hardware.

We immediately underline that Windows 11 SE has nothing to do with the S versions of Windows. On laptops with Windows 11 SE, the normal programs that you use every day, such as Chrome or Zoom, can be installed and, indeed, the Store will be deactivated by default.

There is the Office package, but no Store

In addition to a whole series of optimizations that should allow the operating system to run well on low-end hardware, with Windows 11 SE the Office package will be pre-installed – which can also be used offline, but only with a Microsoft 365 subscription – and all files will be automatically brought to the cloud thanks to OneDrive.

Totally redesigned multitasking: only split screen with two apps will work

Compared to classic Windows 11, multitasking management changes a lot. Apps and programs will only run in full screen and it will be possible, at most, to use two of them at a time in split screen. Additionally, Windows 11 SE users will not be able to access the hard drive fully. The “This PC” function is in fact disabled since, according to Microsoft, a student would have no use in entering this menu while doing his homework.

Only two ways to tile windows, both in split screen

As for the updates chapter, computers with Windows 11 SE will automatically update in silent mode, and it will be possible to set usage criteria so that they update outside class hours.

Windows 11 SE will be part of the Windows ecosystem, but a single license cannot be purchased

Although at the moment Windows 11 SE will only be installed on the Surface Laptop SE, Microsoft has heralded the arrival of an entire ecosystem based on the new operating system: Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, JK-IP, Lenovo and Positivo will also be in the game.

In closing, take a look at how Windows 11 SE is deployed. Bad news for those who have been enticed by the new version of the operating system: you will not be able to purchase a single copy of Windows 11 SE, but will only be available on low-cost educational PCs that are purchased in bulk through the usual educational channels.