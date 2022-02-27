Microsoft is already preparing VRS 2.0 for Xbox Series with significant performance improvements

Xbox Series X and S feature state-of-the-art battery technology that isn’t even being harnessed right now. Even on the day of its launch, back in November 2020, its GPU, based on an RDNA2 solution created by AMD and that was not even available on the company’s graphics cards for PCs until a few weeks before. Functions such as Ray Tracing, VRR or in this case VRS, were exclusive to this technology, on which Microsoft continues to exploit its potential.

From Microsoft Game Stack, the online event organized by Microsoft so that video game developers know about news related to the GDK of Xbox consoles or DirectX on PC, they have shared the latest news regarding VRS (Variable Rate Shading), which, roughly explained, it reduces the resolution of the image shaders to gain performance without losing image quality. The result is to lighten the load as much as possible to be able to invest the processing time in something else. Well, in this extensive video, several members of Microsoft explain the evolution of VRS on Xbox Series.





The magic of VRS: 33% improvements in Unreal Engine 5

Until now, only the most basic version of VRS, called Tier1, has been used, but RDNA2 is also capable of Tier2, which is what they explain here, achieving higher shader application rates and, therefore, a higher performance gain. As we can see in the images above, both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S save a lot of execution time in various functions, such as almost 50% in the construction of 3D objects (G-buffer and Deferred Lightning).

But that’s not all, on Xbox Series X, using the same VRS settings used in Gears 5 but applied to Unreal Engine 5, we also see a 33% run speed improvement for the ‘Nanite’ material system, the base used by Epic’s new engine to render complex polygonal constructions on screen. In this Resetera post they include several images also showing that the use of VRS does not affect the final image quality and even allows you to increase the resolution without reducing performance.