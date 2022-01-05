Microsoft is deactivating developer mode – Nerd4.life

It seems that Microsoft is deactivating there developer mode from Xbox Series X | S and, in general, of all Xbox consoles, but only for inactive accounts, i.e. those that do not use it for the intended purposes. The code of conduct for developers of the Redmond company has always specified that to take advantage of the developer mode you must ensure an active presence in the Store. After all, it is designed specifically for studios that want to develop software, especially games, so it is not surprising that it has come to this point.

Of course, doing so is making life difficult for everyone who had activated from developer mode just to use emulators with the new Xboxes, which could find themselves stuck at any moment.

In fact, the latter are the users who are complaining more vocally, even if it should be specified that Microsoft has never officially endorsed illegal emulation on its consoles, which became very famous thanks to the ease with which emulators and games could be installed thanks to developer mode, enough to push someone to define Xbox Series S as the perfect machine for emulation.

Pity. Sure there will be ways to get around the blocks and install the emulators anyway, but this is still an extra limit and the major complications may make more than one desist from trying.