Microsoft is giving away 5 months of Xbox Game Pass, that’s what you need

Microsoft has decided to offer a certain number of users 5 months of Game Pass absolutely free. To be among these lucky ones here is what must happen.

The Game Pass should not be confused with the Gold membership. Gold entitles you to some free games that you can download and keep forever; the Game Pass is instead the new service of streaming which allows you to play a rich selection of titles, exclusive to Xbox but not only, with a monthly subscription. We have repeatedly called it the Netflix of video games and the service works exactly the same way.

To encourage users to discover the Game Pass, which is still grinding very interesting numbers, Microsoft has launched into this marketing operation.

Microsoft could give you 5 months of Game Pass for free

The news rebounded from reddit. On the Xbox One forum, a slightly alarmed user actually posted it screenshot of a message apparently sent directly from your Xbox account. The message reads: “To thank you for being an all-star Gold member, for these holidays we want to give you 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as a gift. If you redeem the code and join Ultimate all the Gold time you have left will be translated with a conversion factor 1 to 1. It is necessary to have a credit card. The subscription continues automatically at the regular price unless you cancel“.

It is apparently a authentic message and not some scam with a very attractive offer. In fact, if you now have a Gold subscription and want to switch to Ultimate with the months you have already purchased, the proportion is not 1 to 1 (as it was at the beginning), for example one year of Gold membership equals 4 months of Ultimate membership. In this offer message, however, the conversion rate is absolutely advantageous. For example, if you have one year of paid Gold and you receive this message, you can have one year and five months of Game Pass Ultimate.

The only real requirement to participate is to be an Xbox Live Gold user and to hope to receive a similar message. Also because they run at least two versions: one is this where the conversion rate is one to one and there is another one, as per the comments on reddit, which does not have the conversion rate. Probably in this second case once the 5 months are over, if you decide not to renew, you will have your Live Gold subscription again for the time left. If you are one of the lucky ones who will receive the message please let us know.