Microsoft is giving away money to spend on the Xbox Store for the 2022 Spring Sale
A few days ago, several trusted users reported that the Xbox spring sales could be falling. And now it seems that these long-awaited sales have already landed, at least, in the Microsoft Store in the United States and other Latin American countries. So as a consequence of this, a few hours ago we received several reports from users such as Erick_RezaZG Via Twitter, they have revealed that Microsoft is giving away money to spend in the Xbox Store on the occasion of the Spring Sales 2022.
These free Xbox Gift Cards are being given to many users completely randomly, as happened last year on the occasion of the hundreds of Black Friday deals, Gamescom, Ultimate Sales or this very promotion. Although, many users from different countries have communicated through twitter the gift of the gift card of $10 or 210 MXC, which is equivalent to €10.
A new game arrives by surprise on Xbox Game Pass
With the Spring Sale 2022 coming up, we will be able to spend this Xbox gift card in the most effective way, since we will have a huge number of games at irresistible prices. For all those who are thinking about how to get the €5 or €10 coupon, we have to tell you that there is no specific method, since it is Microsoft itself that is sending it randomly. To check if you are one of the lucky ones, you will simply have to go to your inbox on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, with the luck of finding an Xbox Live message and the coupon.
If you are one of the lucky ones, do not hesitate to let us know through the comments or the different social networks. You already know that as the Xbox Spring Sales are officially announced, we will bring you a list with all the sales.
