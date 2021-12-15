Microsoft is now using the Xbox 360 Red Ring of Death for advertising purposes

When you throw Xbox 360 in 2005, Microsoft underwent a series of troubling hardware malfunctions. A large number of consoles were crashing while running games and showing what became famous “red ring of death”, with which the Xbox 360 signaled that it was unable to continue processing the game screens. The red ring of death became a real catchphrase among the community of players in those years, as guides proliferated to try to solve the problem and restore their Xbox 360, almost always unsuccessful.

Xbox 360: the red ring of death returns

To try to resolve the controversial situation Microsoft invest one billion dollars to make the recall of the defective Xbox 360s and replace them, in a crucial phase to finally be able to close the gap compared to its Japanese competitors in the world of consoles. Now, the Redmond house has decided to take advantage of the Xbox 360 Red Ring of Death to promote its new product, the six-part documentary titled Power On: The Story of Xbox, in which they tell themselves Microsoft’s ups and downs in the gaming and console industry.

In Chapter 5 of the documentary, Peter Moore, former Electronic Arts director of Xbox at the time, tells of how Microsoft was forced to allocate the large sum of money to solve a situation that was becoming increasingly thorny. “When we estimated the cost that would have been required to carry out the repairs, and added it to the lost revenue from the problem, we realized that the hole would have been about 1.15 billion dollars.” says Moore.

Microsoft has decided to put in a poster the cover of Power On and to sell it on the Xbox website for $ 24.99. It is unlikely that this will cover the expense of Xbox 360 repairs, but you have to start somewhere …

Power On tells of other facts that have marked the history of Xbox, not all pleasant. For example, you return to the equally (if not more) disastrous launch of Xbox One, when the responsible was Don Mattrick, the one who then recycled himself into Zynga, even there with mixed fortunes (failing to convert the software house from Facebook-focused to mobile-focused).

The series, of course, also highlights Microsoft’s successes in the world of consoles. It was not at all obvious to be able to enter such a difficult market and fill the gap with PlayStation, just like it was done with the Xbox 360. You can see it in its entirety on YouTube.