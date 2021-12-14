Microsoft is selling a poster of the Red Ring of Death – Nerd4.life

As part of the promotional material for the Power On documentary series, which tell and celebrate the history of the Xbox brand, Microsoft is selling a poster depicting the much feared Red Ring of Death from Xbox 360. An initiative that could create a mixture of nostalgia and bad memories for Xbox players.

For the uninitiated, the Red Ring of Death is the name given to a hardware problem of the Xbox 360, which was indicated by the three lights of the console’s power button turning a worrying red color. This failure was, unfortunately, very widespread and often fatal for the console, so much so that the players had nicknamed it the Red Ring of Death.

This year Microsoft is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the Xbox brand and as part of the celebrations it has created the six-episode docuseries Power On: The Story of Xbox, which traces the most significant moments of the consoles, games and services of the Redmond giant. both positive and negative ones. As part of the initiative, a series of themed items have arrived on the Gear Xbox store, which pay homage to the history of the brand.

Among these there is also the Red Ring of Death poster, an 18 x 24 inch print sold at a price of 24.99 which depicts the fearsome red ring of death of Xbox 360 with the words “Red Ring of Death” at the bottom, which therefore has become in effect the official termination of this fault in the Xbox “lore”.

The official Red Ring of Death poster

An initiative certainly interesting, some may find it funny while others, perhaps those who have been burned by the Xbox 360 Red Ring of Death, instead may find it a bit tacky. What do you think?