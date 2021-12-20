Microsoft is the best Tech company of 2021, the worst will amaze you

Also this year, it’s time for the report cards Tech companies of 2021 and thought about it Yahoo Finance based on market performance and the results achieved during the year. Counteracts the poll which allows users to vote which was the worst tech company of 2021.









There improve Tech company of 2021 was Microsoft, which has reached a capitalization of ben 2 trillion dollars, after its share price rose 53% year-to-date. As to who obtained the primacy among the worst, the 1,541 users who expressed their preference have no doubt: it is Half, i.e. Facebook. To make it easier for the interviewees, there were some events that involved the company in question, which certainly did not do its best to receive the appreciation of customers. The really amazing thing is the 50% more votes compared to the runner-up, the Chinese giant Alibaba.

What is the worst tech company of 2021

The recent change of name to Meta, with ambitious projects for the future, has not allowed a Facebook to avoid thelast position of the Yahoo Finance survey. Indeed, the name change could just be a consequence of the unedifying results. The reasons expressed by users are the most disparate, but the result is rather unequivocal.

To complicate everything, it was probably theantitrust intervention which questioned Zuckerberg’s company security policies. Furthermore, the allegations regarding the spread of disinformation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and censorship, especially against the conservative US right, are quite serious.

Another sore point concerns the lack of control of contents on Instagram which could have a negative impact on minors. In particular, some internal documents revealed by the now famous mole Frances Haugen, it emerged that it would have a very negative impact on girls with regard to body image.

Meta Platforms has not yet wanted to comment on it.

How Facebook can recover

To leave this behind negative result, Zuckerberg could take on his responsibilities and make a massive investment that allows him to solve once and for all the problems that have questioned his social platform.

So far, the decision to change the name to Meta does not seem to have reversed course, even if Facebook continues to be the first social network by number of active users worldwide and it seems very unlikely that this will change in a short time.

It cannot be ruled out that the diffusion of the Metaverse Horizon Worlds, currently active only in the United States and Canada, can have a positive return on the reputation of the US company. At least that’s what Mark Zuckerberg hopes.