Microsoft launches the ‘Indie Hits Sales’, games for less than 2 euros

This week those from Redmond are supplying us with great offers. It is true that all these offers like the ones we announced this morning and today are included in the Offers with Gold, from Xbox they have decided enable individual hubs where they teach us what we can access.

As I was saying, this morning we were bringing you the “Offers of great franchises” and now it’s the turn of the Indie Hits Sales, which as you may have guessed are focused on independent games. Of course the price is perhaps much juicier than in the big game discounts.

Xbox Deals: Indie Hits Sales

These discounts are much juicier and bring together some 126 discounted content, so you will have to look carefully for what you want since there is no shortage of proposals. In fact the list only understand those hit gamesso not just any indie game is in.

By the way, you can access it from here. There are games for less than 2 euros, and others like ‘Among Us’ are for less than 4 euros. There are real great games like Mortal Shell, Afterparty, Ashen or Blair Witch among others.

Did you do with any of them? Tell us in the comments how your purchases were and how much you invested in expanding your library.