Microsoft looks to add AMD Radeon GPUs hot on Linux

A curious movement has been discovered on the part of microsoftand it is that the company’s engineers have sent some patches for review that would provide the “AMDGPU” driver of the Linux kernel with the possibility of support AMD Radeon graphics cards hot. That is, the system could recognize theInstallation or removal of a graphics card without the need to power off or reboot the system.

Microsoft researchers are reportedly working on the “GPU disaggregation technology” and this led them to work on AMDGPU hot plug support for Linux.

“We believe that support for hot-pluggable GPU devices can open the door to many advanced applications in the data center in the coming years, and we would like to have some reviewers on this RP so that we can continue the technical discussions at around this feature,” said Shuotao Xu, an expert in the “design of reconfigurable flash-based hardware accelerators” at Microsoft.

In the realm of the data center this functionality can be important for Microsoft with Azure to hot add/remove AMD Instinct accelerators to guest virtual machines. On the other hand, in recent times, AMD has worked on improving the GPU hot-shutdown through its graphics drivers, although in this case for external GPUs after the short-lived fashion of using external GPUs through a Thunderbolt port that never really caught on.

via: Phoronix