Microsoft maintains its commitment to accessibility and launches a new line of adaptable accessories for PC

It is and will always be one of the great challenges of the video game industry. Accessibility is key in all kinds of works and forms of work, so offering the greatest number of tools is essential. In this sense, Microsoft has put the batteries thanks to devices such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

Now, the technology company has decided to go one step further with a new range of accessories. Specifically, the focus is on improving the use of devices such as the mouse or keyboard with peripherals according to the needs of each person. In total, we are talking about three master lines.

The first is Microsoft Adaptive Mouse, which allows you to use a lightweight and portable mouse that can also be customized with 3D printed glues to adapt to specific needs. On the other hand, it can work for both right-handers and left-handers.

In second place we have Microsoft Adaptive Button, a series of peripherals to choose between a d-pad, joystick or a two-button controller, which can be coupled with 3D printing to improve comfort. As if that were not enough, up to eight macro schedules can be configured for people who have more difficulty executing complex tasks.

Finally there is Microsoft Adaptive Hub, which is a wireless hub for all peripherals and that supports up to four Microsoft Adaptive Buttons at the same time. It can be configured to use three different profiles if required. Everything introduced by Microsoft will arrive sometime in the fall and will be compatible with any Windows PC.