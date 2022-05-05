Microsoft Office for Android is updated with 2 useful new features

Share

These are all the improvements that the official Office app for Android has just received.

The most widely used office suite in the world is, without a doubt, Microsoft 365a package of tools that until not long ago it was called Office 365 and that a couple of years ago it officially arrived at the Google Play Store.

From time to time, the Redmond-based company updates the Microsoft Office app for Android with new features and so after making it dark mode compatible a year ago, now it just got better with 2 really useful news.

These are all the news that come to the Microsoft Office app for Android

Recently, Microsoft shared on its blog for insiders the 2 novelties that have come to the official Office application for Androidwhich we will detail below.

First, the Office app for Android has been updated with some new shortcuts on the home screen that will allow you to access all your content saved in the office suite by applying two types of filters:

Content usage filters like “Recent”, “Shared” and “Open”

Content type filters like “Word”, “Excel” and “PDF”

These content filters will always be accessible from the top of the app and you can customize this filter bar simply by clicking on the option Plus and clicking at the “+” sign or at the “-” sign to add or remove filters from that bar.

The second great improvement that the Office app for Android has just received allows you to improve your productivity with PDF files, since, from now on, you can access PDF options directly from the bottom bar.

To do this, you just have to click on the button with the “+” sign located at the bottom of the app and immediately a new window is displayed with the three main options you can do with PDF files:

Scan a PDF

Convert images to PDF

Convert documents to PDF

This update to the Office app for Android will arrive with the version number 16.0.15225.20024 and it is being rolled out in stages, so if these new functions still do not appear, do not despair, since they will arrive in the next few days. Anyway, if you want to receive both these news and others that arrive later before anyone else, we recommend that you sign up for its beta program in the Play Store.

