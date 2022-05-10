Microsoft patent would bring physical copies of Xbox to life on digital systems

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Xbox could deliver a major blow to the table, which would go completely in the opposite direction of the idea that got them into trouble in 2013. We are talking about the controversy surrounding second-hand video games, promoted by the administration of Don Mattrick, who would soon be banished with action that would no doubt be of great use to Xbox users, whether they have traditional or digitally focused consoles.

Xbox would erase the error that compromised the Xbox One cycle

A report of GameRant shared information about a Microsoft patent related to its video game environment in which the company proposes an authentication system for physical copies that would allow the user to have the digital version of that game assured, as long as it exists in the Xbox Store. According to the details, the idea of ​​Microsoft and Xbox is that the physical copy in the hands of a user be validated through different means, either from the same Xbox from the One series, a mobile or PC application, and as a result the player would automatically obtain the digital version of said title.

A new opportunity for physical copies on Xbox

Some important insights emerge from this patent. The first that could be a useful system for players who have an Xbox focused on digital, such as an Xbox One S All Digital or an Xbox Series S who could see the physical copies that they already have for a reason or better yet, this would motivate the purchase of physical editions in case you are interested in a version or find it in a good offer.

The second has made us think in terms of security in the face of the possibility of misusing the same physical copy, but if this patent becomes a reality, it is certain that only one validation per copy will be allowed to claim the digital one, after no matter how attractive the proposal, Microsoft will set limits.

Like any patent, it may or may not become a reality, but considering that Xbox has been doing things very well in recent years, it would not be surprising if we soon see this system implemented in its gaming environment and giving new life to physical copies.

