Microsoft patents the smartphone with three folding screens – Hi-tech

If the folding smartphone sector is ready to welcome more devices in the coming months, two hi-tech giants are already over. A few days ago, images of a patent obtained by Samsung, about a mobile phone with triple screen, had emerged online. A prototype very similar to the design that Microsoft filed with the US Patent Office in June 2020 and released on December 23, 2021. Nicknamed “Surface Trio” on the web, the smartphone adds an additional panel to the Surface Duo 2 launched in the summer. A device that can only partially be considered “foldable”, since its two screens do not form a whole but are divided by a hinge, almost as if they were two small separate tablets. The new patent instead brings the possible Trio closer to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold Z3, with three seamless displays.

Spotted by the Patently Apple website, the document shows a phone with three panels connected by two hinges. The opening mechanism would therefore be in the shape of a “Z”, to easily switch from single to double screen or, when unfolded outwards, to triple view. The patent does not refer to the name Surface Trio, merely describing a multi-panel display device. “Multi-panel display devices can be useful in a variety of different scenarios – it reads – for example, to show multiple windows visually on separate panels at the same time.” According to Windows Central, Microsoft’s concept is reminiscent of the foldable tablet seen on HBO’s Westworld show.