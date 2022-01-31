Microsoft requires 6 hours online to update Windows

Windows devices need stay online for approximately six hours to receive and install the latest security updates, after they are released via Windows Update. According to Microsoft, which has begun to monitor the data through a measure called Update Connectivity. An interesting fact that helps the company understand why some devices may have difficulty staying up to date with the latest security patches.









Data collected by Microsoft and disclosed by David Guyer indicates that devices need a minimum of two hours of continuous internet connection to receive patches and install them, or a total of six hours connected after the update has been released and been made available for that specific device. The timing is needed to successfully complete the package download, and to finish the background installation.





Update Connectivity, what is the new parameter explained by Microsoft for





“What we found is that devices that do not reach the connected time target are very unlikely to be updated successfully.”, were the words of Microsoft’s Program Manager for Windows Update. As the company manager himself explains, the data is reachable through Microsoft IntunAnd and they are useful for an organization that has to manage a fleet of machines (more or less large). Through Update Connectivity it is possible to find out which devices do not connect for long enough to keep them updated, understand how to best treat these devices, and then assess the security risk of the same.

Guyer explains that the data can be monitored by going to Devices, then Monitor, and finally Feature update failures or the report Windows Expedited update failures. Warnings about any unsatisfactory value in terms of Update Connectivity can be viewed at Summary (Reports> Windows updates – Reports – Windows Expedited update report. According to data from Microsoft, about 50% of devices using unsupported versions of Windows 10 do not reach a Update Connectivity satisfactory, while 25% of devices with supported versions of Windows 10 that does not reach the minimum value have installed security updates that are no older than 60 days.

Microsoft’s goal clearly optimize the distribution of security updates as much as possible. The company is testing a new defined distribution method Update Stack Package which optimizes the necessary operations even before ordinary releases (monthly or with features), while on Windows 11 the system at the base of the cumulative updates has been redesigned, making them about 40% smaller than the same patches on Windows 10.







