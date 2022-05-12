Microsoft Rewards, the Microsoft and Xbox loyalty program. What is it, how does it work, where is it available and how to get the most out of it

Microsoft Rewards is the free loyalty program of Microsoft and Xbox, and its name translated from the English (Microsoft rewards) is quite illustrative: just by playing, buying or simply searching the internet we will earn points that can be exchanged for games, subscriptions such as the Game Pass and even checks to spend at El Corte Inglés, Ikea, League of Legends or Roblox. As simple and as interesting as it sounds.

One of the big differences compared to other loyalty programs is that it is, as we already mentioned, completely free. In fact, it is not necessary to have an Xbox console or a PC to be able to add points and redeem rewards: if you are reading these words from your mobile or tablet you can start earning points. In Extra Life We’ll explain how it works and, for that matter, the most effective way to win prizes.

From here, a nuance: Microsoft Rewards is currently available in 20 countriesincluding Spain and all of North America, as well as much of Europe and Asia.

The countries in question in which you can enjoy the Microsoft Rewards program and accumulate points are:

Germany

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Spain

USA

France

Hong Kong

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Mexico

New Zealand

Norway

Netherlands

United Kingdom

Singapore

Sweden

Taiwan

According to Microsoft itself, the points obtained for searches may vary depending on the country. From here, it’s time to answer the basics: how to access the Microsoft Rewards program and start taking advantage of it.

How to join Microsoft Rewards





Our first step is to join Microsoft Rewards, a really simple procedure but an obligatory step since we will need to accumulate points in an account. The prerequisite? Have a Microsoft account (any hotmail, msn, outlook, etc.) The good news is that it won’t take you five minutes to create one.

From here, and assuming that we have a Microsoft account, the process is reduced to accessing the official Microsoft Rewards website, logging in and joining the program. As simple as it sounds.

You can join Microsoft Rewards from any web browser, either from a PC, a tablet, a mobile or even the web browser of the Xbox itself, to give examples. And it doesn’t matter if you do it from the Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge browser. Although, as we will see, you are still a little more interested in using the Microsoft option.

How to earn Rewards points





The general idea of ​​the Microsoft Rewards program is reward us to play, shop, browse or we simply use the resources of Microsoft, quantifying our performance in points that we can use in exchange for prizes. In addition, we are encouraged to participate in activities that offer a number of additional points.

From here, a distinction is made into two levels that vary depending on the points we accumulated the previous month (we must have obtained a minimum number of points) and if we have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, so that:





Tier 1 members they will get 1 point per euro spent.

they will get 1 point per euro spent. Tier 2 members they will earn 10 points per euro spent at the time of purchase.

they will earn 10 points per euro spent at the time of purchase. Tier 2 members with Xbox Live Gold they also receive an additional 10 points per euro spent, for a total of 20 points per euro spent.

And what about new members with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate status? Basically, they will start earning points with the same Bonus System once 48 hours have passed since their subscription.

From here, and without taking into account the purchases we make, there are 4 methods to get Rewards points totally free:

Using Bing, Microsoft’s search engine.









Basically, it consists of do searches using the Microsoft engine. You can install Edge on your device, console or PC and do your daily searches with Bing and then have any other browser you prefer.

Level 1 members can earn points for up to 10 searches per day

Level 2 members can earn points for up to 30 searches per day.





Although there is a point limit, an interesting aspect is that from the Microsoft Rewards Panel itself you can easily check if you have carried out all the searches.

Participating in daily and weekly Microsoft Rewards activities





Every day, the Microsoft Rewards platform proposes a series of activities that range from surveys to questionnaires, through suggestions or topics of the day. Simply by participating in these it is possible to add hundreds of points every 24 hours.





In addition to these we have the streaks, an increasing amount of points that are offered just for accumulating days participating in daily tasks for several days.

Playing and earning achievements on Xbox





As simple as it sounds: just for getting an achievement a day in any game, Microsoft turns it into 50 points from the Microsoft Rewards app on the console. In addition, promotions or challenges are raised from it, such as obtaining a milestone in a specific game or looking at the game card of a specific title and we will be rewarded with a fixed amount.

Taking advantage of Game Pass on PC or Consoles





Game Pass subscribers on Xbox and PC get a favored deal from Microsoft. That’s nothing new. Every month, Microsoft proposes a batch of daily, monthly and weekly tasks based on the games in its catalog.

the daily task consists of starting a game included in Xbox Game Pass. You can do it from console, PC or through cloud play.

consists of starting a game included in Xbox Game Pass. You can do it from console, PC or through cloud play. the weekly tasks it resets every Tuesday and consists of completing series of daily tasks or reaching certain objectives in certain games. These are usually very simple missions.

it resets every Tuesday and consists of completing series of daily tasks or reaching certain objectives in certain games. These are usually very simple missions. the monthly tasks they restart every 30 days and are similar to the previous two with one nuance: with few exceptions, the proposed milestones usually have to be resolved in more than one day. Examples of these are getting a certain score in a game or getting a task streak.

The amount of points that can be obtained each month depends on the level that we have within the program, the number of days that it has each month and if exceptional incentives are offered, but organizing ourselves a little we can comfortably exceed 10,000 points and, in addition, there are additional incentives for streaks or for chaining participating. what we can do with them?

In any case, from the Microsoft Rewards panel itself we will always have in view initiatives and ways to add some additional point, as well as reminders of the activities that we still have to do.

How to redeem Microsoft Rewards points





Redeem Microsoft Rewards points it is what gives meaning to the program itself, and it is the simplest of all: just access the section dedicated to the Rewards catalog, which is one tab away from the Rewards Panel, to choose our prize.

Once we choose the desired reward sIt only remains to establish the amount of points that we want to redeem and we will receive an email to the address of our Microsoft account with the confirmation of the order and, if necessary, the instructions to benefit from the advantages.





Among the options we will see the possibility of redeem Gift Cards and Checks worth up to 50 euros in stores such as El Corte Inglés, Zalando, Spotify, Ikea or Cepsa, among others.





In addition, we can exchange directly subscriptions up to 3 months of Game Pass for console, Game Pass for PC and even Game Pass Ultimate.





No less interesting is the option of buy gift cards for roblox league of legendsWindows Solitaire or directly balance for the Microsoft store that we can use in games, DLCs, accessories and even consoles.





And, if we wish, we can also donate our points to associations such as the Red Cross, Beat Cancer or Unifef, among other charitable associations.

The interesting thing about the Microsoft Rewards program is that only starting with a Microsoft account and with a lot of perseverance it is possible to obtain games and even consoles completely free of charge. Although, logically, it will take a long time to reach the most ambitious objectives. All in all, Microsoft gives the alternative by proposing us to take part in giveaways for Xbox Series S and Surface consoles at the price of a few points.

Although, to be fair, choosing the option to subscribe or renew as a reward Game Pass Ultimate is the option that more and better will allow us to advance, make the most of the benefits and, incidentally, enjoy its colossal catalog of games.