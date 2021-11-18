Microsoft Surface GO 2 Tablet: never before have prices so low

Here over 120 articles of all categories between 40 and 65% discount

The price of goes down, and from a lot Microsoft Surface GO 2 Tablet, the device that can be used as a tablet and as a laptop, opting for the bundles with mouse and keyboard included, which you find below, and which are also on offer. Surface GO 2 equipped with a screen 10.5 “PixelSense with resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels, 10-point multi-touch and ink, which is one of the strengths of the offer.

The battery life is around 10 hours, while the connections available to users are 1 x USB-C, the 3.5 mm headphone jack connector, the Surface Connect port, the Surface Type Cover port, microSDXC cards. Also, a free upgrade to Windows 11 is available.

As well as the mouse and keyboard, the pen must also be purchased separately from the basic solution. The weight low enough (544 g, excluding Type Cover) so that the Surface GO 2 can also be used as a tablet. We are talking about a device designed for sharing the tools that it makes available with the family: take note of your ideas, lend your help with homework, create and practice with presentations.