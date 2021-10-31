Business

Microsoft surpasses Apple (again): it is the company with the highest market capitalization in the world

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman60 mins ago
It had already happened briefly in 2018 and 2020, and maybe even this overtaking will last a blink of an eye, but there is a new leader in terms of market capitalization, Microsoft. The company led by Satya Nadella has surpassed Apple with a market capitalization of $ 2.49 trillion (2490 billion dollars) compared to 2.47 trillion (2470 billion) of the Cupertino house at the close of trading yesterday.

This leadership change is due to Apple’s Q4 2021 fiscal results deemed “disappointing” by analysts. The accounts of the Apple have reached a turnover up 29% on last year to 83.4 billion dollars, numbers that, although they remain dizzying, have disregarded the estimates set at 84.8 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook explained that the critical issues of the world production chain had a clear impact on the quarterly results. “Apple had a really strong performance despite higher than expected supply limits, which we estimate it to be around 6 billion dollarsThe company also expects an even worse impact from the shortage in the current quarter.

Nonetheless, Apple sold 47% more iPhones than last year, in a fiscal quarter that, however, has only a few days of iPhone 13 sales, and has recorded record sales in the services and Mac divisions. Apple was the first company to reach a market capitalization of 1 trillion and, two years later, to exceed 2 trillion.

Microsoft, for its part, has beat analysts’ estimates with a turnover of 45.3 billion dollars (+ 22% on the same period last year) and a net profit of 20.5 billion (+ 48%). The Redmond house recorded excellent results in the sectors cloud, server and Office. Even the sale of consoles Xbox reached a + 166% over last year, driven by very strong demand for Xbox Series X | S.

