Microsoft suspends sale of Xbox, Windows and their services in Russia

Microsoft has stopped selling its products and offer their services Russia as part of the government and corporate pressure on the country led by Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine. “Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angry and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and we condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and illegal invasion by Russia,” it says. Brad Smith, President of Microsoftin the statement announcing that Xbox, Windows, Azure and other products and services are no longer for sale in that country.

The move comes two days after Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukrainedirect a communication to Xbox, PlayStation and esports organizations so that they stop their activitiess in Russia. Other similar measures have been taken in the field of video games: CD Projekt and Bloober Team have stopped selling in Russia and Belarus, Intel and AMD suspend sales in that territory, while Electronic Arts has withdrawn Russia and its teams from FIFA 22 and other sports games. Different companies and development studios have turned to campaigns of direct or indirect donations to Ukraine and NGOs operating in the country.

@Xbox @PlayStation You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declared war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

Microsoft’s decision does not affect the services already contracted. Russian users who have Xbox Live, servers in Azure, or Microsoft 365 subscriptions can continue to use them. As they argue from TheVerge, ending these contracts would be a great blow to the population and to Russian organizations and companies. “We are coordinating closely and working at the same pace as governments the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are halting many aspects of our business in Russia in accordance with government sanctions decisions,” says Smith.

Microsoft says it’s suspending “all new sales” of its products and services in Russia, so no new Xbox, Windows, Azure sales. Microsoft is also “stopping many aspects of our business in Russia” to comply with sanctions. Story coming here: https://t.co/0Vxpz3cKya pic.twitter.com/oUQks4zbA2— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 4, 2022

Microsoft has acted against Russian computer attacks

“Since the beginning of the war, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations,” announces Microsoft’s president. “We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting various civilian sites additional. We have publicly raised our concern that these attacks on civilians violate the Geneva Convention.”