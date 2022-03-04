Microsoft suspends the sale of products and services in Russia

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

microsoft announced this Friday that it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia. In this way, it joins other companies in distancing itself from Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine.

Apple, Google, Oracle and Dell Technologies are among the companies that have severed or limited ties with the Putin-ruled country.

In addition to suspending new sales, Microsoft is halting many aspects of its business in Russia in compliance with government sanctions, company president Brad Smith said.

The executive indicated in an entry on the corporate blog that the Microsoft team “condemns” Russian invasion of Ukraine and is coordinating with the US, European Union and UK governments to comply with the sanctions imposed on Moscow.

“We believe that we are most effective in helping Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with decisions made by those governments and will take further steps as this situation evolves,” Smith said in the note.

The head of Microsoft assured that he remains focused on protecting the cybersecurity from Ukraine and is working “proactively” to have its officials defend against Russian hacks, including a “recent cyberattack against a major Ukrainian TV channel.”

The company joins other large technology companies that have taken measures to isolate Russia, such as Google, which a few hours ago announced that it was suspending its advertising business in the country after previously paralyzing its ads in content produced by state media.

Google alleged that the Russian internet regulator was requiring it to stop running ads containing what it believes to be false information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, creating “extraordinary circumstances” for which it has chosen to suspend all advertising business.

It should be remembered that the Mountain View giant a few days ago blocked Russian state media such as Russia Today (RT) from monetizing their websites and YouTube channels. It also banned downloads of the Russian state media outlet RT’s mobile app on Ukrainian territory at the request of the Kiev government.

“In response to a legal request from the Ukrainian government, the RT News app is no longer available for download on Google Play in Ukraine”, they said from the company.

For its part, Apple decided to suspend sales of its products in Russia. In addition to that, it limited access to the Apple Pay payment system and stopped offering certain information on maps of Ukraine from its Apple Maps application in order to protect the safety of Ukrainian citizens.

LThe Airbnb rental platform also joins the list of companies that cut ties with Russia. It is that the company paralyzed all its operations in that country and in Belarus. On the other hand, Spotify closed its office in Russia and removed content from Kremlin-backed stores: Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik. Additionally, it limited the ability to discover content from other media outlets affiliated with the Russian government.

Reuters reported that RT and Sputnik content was removed in several markets, including the United States and the European Union, but not in Russia itself. In all, Spotify says it has reviewed thousands of pieces of content since the fight began.

A week after the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the list of companies from all sectors that have decided to leave Russia or cease business is getting longer, and this Thursday Accenture, Michelin, Ikea, Volkswagen or Mango joined.

