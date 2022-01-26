Microsoft, the acquisition of Activision Blizzard leaves investors indifferent – Nerd4.life

L’acquisition from Activision Blizzard, a nearly $ 70 billion operation, seems to have left him indifferent investors from Microsoft, who did not consider asking a single question during their last meeting with the company.

A surreal situation, given the relevance of the issue with regard to the videogame market: when Activision Blizzard became part of the Xbox Game Studios, the balance shifted and numerous gamers, especially those in possession of a PlayStation platform, expressed the concerns about what happened.

“Microsoft investors are so indifferent to the nearly $ 70 billion they spent on Activision Blizzard they have placed exactly zero questions about this during the Q&A session of today’s meeting, “wrote Benji-Sales.

As the NVIDIA / ARM case teaches us, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not really as obvious as some think and there is a possibility that something will go wrong between now and the next few months.

However, it seems that any obstacles to this operation will certainly not be placed by the investors of the Redmond house.