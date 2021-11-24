Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo in 1999, here is the letter that proves it – Nerd4.life

Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo In the 1999: the story popped up last January and we promptly reported it. However there is an update, namely a photo of the letter which proves the acquisition attempt.

As we told you months ago, when Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo, they laughed in his face: a displaced reaction that surprised the men of Redmond, all the more so since it came from very respectable Japanese executives.

Those who thought it was a story pulled out to have (more) two laughs, will have to change their mind, however, since Microsoft has published the letter relating to the intention to buy the Japanese house, although “censored” to a large extent. Here she is:

Microsoft, the letter of the attempted acquisition of Nintendo

Placed inside the virtual museum for the twentieth anniversary of Xbox, the letter is therefore only partially legible: you can read the names of the then president of Nintendo, Hiroshi Yamauchi, and the designer Genyo Takeda.

There is also a part of the letter in which Rick Thompson says he understands the concerns of the Japanese company but wants to help make the Dolphin the best console on the market.

As we know, the paths of Microsoft and Nintendo did not come together on that occasion and the two houses have produced different hardware over time.