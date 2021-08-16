Microsoft wants to use the Ethereum blockchain to fight piracy

The Windows operating system and Office productivity suite have always been the hottest products on any hacking platform. It is therefore not surprising that Microsoft, the developer of both, is working hard to establish anti-piracy measures.

In a new paper released by Microsoft’s research department, with the participation of researchers from Alibaba and Carnegie Mellon University, the Redmond-based software giant studied a blockchain-based incentive system to bolster anti-piracy campaigns.

As the title of the research suggests, “Argus: A Fully Transparent Incentive System for Anti-Piracy Campaigns,” Microsoft’s new system is based on the transparency of blockchain technology. Developed on the Ethereum blockchain, Argus aims to provide an incentive mechanism and at the same time protect the data collected from the anonymous population of whistleblowers.

“We see it as a distributed system problem,“Explains the document,”in implementation, we overcome a set of inevitable obstacles to ensure security despite full transparency.“

Argus allows pirated content to be backtraced to its source with a corresponding markup algorithm, detailed in the document. Also referred to as “proof of leakage,” each report of leaked content involves a procedure for hiding information. In this way, no one other than the informant can report the same marked copy without actually owning it.

Additionally, the system features security measures that reduce incentives to prevent a whistleblower from reporting the same leaked content multiple times using different aliases. “With Argus’ security and convenience, we hope real-world anti-piracy campaigns are truly effective by switching to a fully transparent incentive mechanism.”States the report.

Mentioning the problem of fees on the Ethereum network, the document explains that the team has optimized several cryptographic operations “to ensure that the cost of piracy reports is equivalent to the cost of sending about 14 transactions on the public Ethereum network, which would otherwise correspond to thousands of transactions.“

Various technology companies around the world are increasingly active in protecting intellectual property and in the fight against computer piracy. As previously reported by Cointelegraph, Tech Mahindra, the IT subsidiary of the Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, recently launched a new blockchain-based digital rights and contracts platform, dedicated to the media and entertainment industry, on the Hyperledger Fabric protocol of IBM.