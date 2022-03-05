Microsoft will suspend the sale of its products and services in Russia

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

More and more companies are speaking out against Russia and its invasion of Ukraine. Video game studios have raised their voices against the war and have decided to stop selling their titles in the region. This morning, Sony and PlayStation added to the list by stopping the debut of Grand Touring 7 in Russia.

Now, Microsoft did the same, because by means of a statement it announced that it will suspend the sale of all its products and services in that country. Of course, this implies the Xbox related. In addition, the company revealed its strategy to help Ukraine with humanitarian aid and technology to protect its security from cyber attacks.

Microsoft will stop supporting Russia until peace comes

“Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angry and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and we condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and illegal invasion by Russia (…) Today we announce that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia,” the company said in its statement.

On the other hand, he announced that he is working with the governments of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States to stop an important part of his business in Russia. This to comply with the “government sanctions decisions”.

“We believe we are most effective in helping Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with decisions made by these governments, and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve,” Microsoft added.

The company confirmed that it works with Ukraine to guarantee its cybersecurity, as several institutions have been the target of Russian attacks. At the same time, it will provide financial and technological support to various organizations, such as the UN, the Red Cross and more agencies that work to help affected people.

Microsoft stated that another of its priorities is to guarantee the safety of its employees in Ukraine, so it will give them all the support to stay safe while the conflict unfolds.

“Since the war began, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 government, IT and financial sector organizations in Ukraine. We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concern that these attacks on civilians violate the Geneva Convention,” Microsoft concluded.

