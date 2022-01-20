Microsoft will talk to the Activision teams asking them which old franchises they want to work on – Nerd4.life

After the announcement of the acquisition attempt of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, many have wondered what the Redmond house will do with the company’s countless IPs. Phil Spencer touched on the subject in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, stating that Microsoft will speak with the various development teams to figure out which franchises they want to work on.

Spencer: “I was looking at the IP list and I mean, King’s Quest, Guitar Hero … I should actually know, but I think they have Hexen as well.“Guitar Hero you should all know a little bit. King’s Quest is a series of fantasy graphic adventures by Sierra Online, to which Activision owns the rights, while Hexen is a fantasy first-person shooter dating back to the early DOOM era.

However Spencer went on to say that the team of Xbox will speak with Activision Blizzard’s development teams to figure out which old intellectual properties they want to work on: “We hope to be able to work with them when the deal is closed, to make sure we have the resources to work on the franchises from my childhood that I love and want to be involved in. I’m waiting to be able to talk to them about it. I really think it’s a question of adding resources and increasing development capabilities.“

What to add? Activision Blizzard has so many intellectual properties crammed into its drawers that you are spoiled for choice considering it has been around for decades.