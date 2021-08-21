Microsoft will use Ethereum for an anti-piracy system

Microsoft wants to use the Ethereum blockchain to develop anti-piracy campaigns for both the Windows operating system and the Office package.

This was stated in an official document, the result of a research with representatives of the University of Alabama and Carnegie Mellon University. The document is titled “Argus: A Fully Transparent Incentive System for Anti-Piracy Campaigns”.

In the abstract of the paper, it is read:

“In this article we present Argus, a completely transparent incentive system for anti-piracy campaigns. The foundation of Argus is to formulate goals for fully transparent incentive mechanisms, which securely and comprehensively consolidate the diverse interests of all roles. These goals form the core of Argus’ design, highlighted by our innovations on a Sybil-proof incentive function, a commit-and-reveal scheme, and an oblique transfer scheme. In implementation, we have overcome a number of inevitable hurdles to ensure security despite full transparency. In addition, we effectively optimize several cryptographic operations so that the cost of a piracy report is reduced to a cost equivalent to sending approximately 14 ETH transfer transactions to be performed on the public Ethereum network, which would otherwise correspond to thousands of transactions. With the security and convenience of Argus, we hope that real-world anti-piracy campaigns will be truly effective by moving to a fully transparent incentive mechanism ”.

The Argus system is based on four pillars:

– full transparency,

– incentives,

– confidentiality of information,

– optimizations.

Among the main properties of Argus there is precisely this incentive system, which is explained as follows:

“The interest of each individual whistleblower is to maximize their reward. What prevents a whistleblower from creating multiple identities to make more reports, in order to get more rewards but causing an increase in the owner’s esteem? Note that an attack using forged multiple identities is often referred to as a Sybil attack. In Argus, the incentive model ensures that the total reward of the whistleblower and all his Sibyls is less than the reward he would get without faking the Sibyls. In other words, our model disincentives Sybil attacks, so the interest of the whistleblowers is aligned with that of the owner. Furthermore, our model is superior to previous models due to several other properties for better incentives ”.

In practice, it is a system that aims to protect intellectual property.

Microsoft’s return to the blockchain system

For Microsoft the Argus project represents a return to blockchain technology.

In the past, it has long used it for its cloud service Azure, then decided to discontinue it, inviting its users to migrate their data to Quorum.