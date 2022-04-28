Microsoft would like to enable YouTube streaming from Xbox
Video game streaming is a practice that has gained many followers in recent years. It is becoming more and more common to see people who start both streaming from their homes and following other streamers who show their games to other users. To do this, Twitch has become the most important platform in the sector, but there are other highly relevant alternatives such as YouTube.
Currently, Microsoft allows streaming on its consoles through Twitch, but other platforms such as the aforementioned YouTube or Facebook Gaming do not allow it to be done natively from the consoles themselves. However, it seems that those from Redmond would be interested in changing this, since they would pretend to enable youtube streaming from Xbox.
Microsoft would like to enable YouTube streaming from Xbox
As we can see in the tweet above, Jez Corden, a member of the well-known WindowsCentral medium, has responded to a user who cited Xbox to enable YouTube streaming from Xbox. As we can see, Corden has assured that she thinks that Xbox has always wanted to allow this possibility.
Xbox and Twitch team up to improve streaming on consoles with a new version integrated into the system
However, it seems that the ball is in YouTube’s court, since according to the journalist, it is the American company that has not done the necessary work to enable this function on the different Xbox consoles on the market. Therefore, it seems that despite Microsoft’s interest in adding this option, it is currently impossible.
Now we just have to wait for YouTube itself to enable what is necessary to be able to enjoy this function on our consoles.
