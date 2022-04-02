Microsoft would pay a million if the purchase of Activision-Blizzard does not materialize

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The coming to light of the Activision-Blizzard labor scandals for harassment and abuse show that toxic and irresponsible behavior became so internalized in managers and leaders that it ended up becoming the norm of conduct. Although the purchase by Microsoft is very likely to go through without a hitch, the slim chance that it all falls through rests with the actions of Activision bosses and this would result in billions lost.

The actions of the heads of Activision continue to draw the attention of the US authorities

Today it was revealed that US authorities have launched a formal investigation against Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision-Blizzard, and 4 of his friends, considering them suspected of fraud in the matter of Stock Market shares. The foregoing after these millionaires had the idea of ​​buying shares of the company of Call of Duty a week before the deal with Microsoft was announced, a coincidence that does not stop haunting the minds of the North American authorities. This situation, coupled with the complaints that continue to be made against the video game company and after the recent letter written and sent by US Senators to request that the Federal Trade Commission oppose the deal, have led to think about the small possibility of let it all come crashing down.

If the deal falls through, Microsoft or Activision will have to pay billions of dollars

What would happen in this case? According to a report from The Wall Street Journal? One possibility would be for Microsoft to opt out of the deal prior to its approval, in which case the company would have to pay Activision-Blizzard $3 billion sometime after April 2023, the month the purchase is supposed to go through. The second possibility, very unlikely to happen, is that Activision-Blizzard is the one who gets out of the purchase agreement, in which case it would have to pay Microsoft $2.3 billion, both amounts for breaking the sale.

It is very complicated that the purchase of Activision by Microsoft does not become a reality, since the FTC only deals with commercial matters and is seeking to determine if there are market effects and against competitors. However, the scandals do not stop appearing and there are those who think that the company of Call of Duty it could be so damaged that it would be a huge job to repair everything, something that might give Microsoft pause.

