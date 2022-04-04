Microsoft’s cloud business in the crosshairs of regulators after complaints from rivals

Today we know that the antitrust regulators of the European Union are grilling Microsoft’s rivals and customers about its cloud business and licensing agreements. Depending on what information comes to light, this could lead to a formal investigation and to a new scrutiny of the American software company.

As stated, the German software provider Next Cloudthe French OVHcloud (OVH) and two other companies filed a complaint about Microsoft’s practices in the clouddue to an alleged dominant position that excludes the competition from this market sector.

“The Commission has information that Microsoft may be using its potentially dominant position in certain software markets to exclude competition in relation to certain cloud computing services.”

Regulators asked whether the terms of Microsoft’s license agreements with cloud service providers allow rivals to compete effectively. They also wanted to know whether companies needed Microsoft operating systems and productivity applications to complement their own cloud infrastructure offerings in order to compete effectively. Another point of interest was the possible technical limitations of cloud storage services available in companies’ cloud infrastructure. Everything indicates that a formal investigation of the matter will begin.

“We are continually evaluating how we can best support partners and make Microsoft software available to customers in all environments, including those from other cloud providers,” Microsoft said in a statement.

via: Reuters