Microsoft’s touch laptop marks 519.87 euros on Amazon, the lowest historical price, and lasts up to 13 hours per charge

The grace of laptops is being able to use them without having to be connected to a plug, so autonomy is one of the key points. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go It offers up to 13 hours of battery life and has its biggest discount to date on Amazon: 519.87 euros.





Microsoft Surface Laptop Go – 12.4″ Laptop (Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Intel Graphics, Windows 10) Platinum – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop Go at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 799.99 euros, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD is on sale at Amazon for 519.87 euros, a much more decent configuration than the basic one and that is to historical minimum price on the platform.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a very light laptop (1.11 kg), so it can be easily carried anywhere. It has 12.45-inch touch screen and resolution 1,536 x 1,024 pixels, so it is a more square format than panoramic, which some users prefer to read.

Incorporates the tenth generation processor Intel Core i5 along with 8 GB of unified memory and 128 GB of internal SSD storage. It is not the most powerful and current configuration on the market, but it is more than enough for office automation, entertainment consuming multimedia content, and it can be played with platforms such as Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now.

It comes with the Windows 10 S operating system, but that can be upgraded to Windows 11. Its battery has a approximate autonomy of 13 hourswith fast charging and instant connection.

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

At Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computing and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may change after publication.