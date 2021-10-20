MicroStrategy: $ 6 billion in Bitcoin

MicroStrategy, thanks to the bull run of the bitcoin price, it now holds over $ 6 billion.

CEO Michael Saylor, bitcoin fans, celebrates its strategic move of “accumulation and hold” on social Twitter.

MicroStrategy and the $ 6 billion in Bitcoin

The Nasdaq-listed software and intelligence company, from August 2020 integrated Bitcoin as a primary reserve.

According to reported, MicroStrategy held approximately 114,042 BTC as of September 12, acquired at an aggregate price of $ 3.16 billion and an average price of $ 27,713 for BTC, including fees and expenses.

This investment has resulted in the company’s primary reserve worth approximately $ 6.7 billion, with the price of bitcoin surpassing $ 60,000 on Friday, approaching all-time highs.

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, who has long shared his “devotion” to the crypto queen with multiple tweets, added the asset to the 4 fundamental elements in nature:

“Earth, wind, fire, water, Bitcoin”.

Michael Saylor: “Bitcoin is Kingmaker”

Also last week, Saylor would intervene on Nigeria and Zimbabwe and CBDC issue. In a video, Saylor would have suggested to the two countries that the only solution to fix each one’s economy would be to issue Bitcoin-supported currencies.

In this sense, Saylor commented in the video as follows:

“Do you want to fix your country like Nigeria or Zimbabwe? The way you settle your country is to buy 2 or 3 billion dollars worth of bitcoin and issue bitcoin-backed currency. This is the bitcoin standard. And all your citizens stop starving. And they live a decent life. “

Adding other examples involving Turkey (on the same level as Nigeria and Zimbabwe) and El Salvador which, instead, has somehow adopted its strategy, Saylor defines Bitcoin like Kingmaker.

MicroStrategy and Michael Saylor’s BTC bet

Saylor’s BTC bet which led the company of which he is founder to have today over 6 billion dollars of primary reserve, began inAugust 2020.

In fact, since that day, MicroStrategy was the first company listed on the Nasdaq to integrate BTC as a store of value, followed by Tesla Inc, Square Inc and many others.

The first public purchase was 21,454 BTC for a total of about $ 250 million, which occurred when bitcoin was worth less than $ 10,000.

The bet and an accumulation and holding strategy decided by Saylor, seems to have been a winner. Last July 2021, the amount of bitcoins held by MicroStrategy was 105,000 BTC and the intention expressed by its founder was to continue with the accumulation.

Of course, not everyone in the software company thinks like Saylor. In fact, while the accumulation of Bitcoin takes place, last August CFO Phong LE and CTO Timothy Lang, it seems have sold the shares of the company, exercising approximately 30% of the options received as compensation.

In the heart of the summer, therefore, as the price of BTC was rising, each of the two would have made earnings of approximately $ 7 million with the sale. Saylor, on the other hand, does not appear to have sold any titles.