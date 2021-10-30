MicroStrategy accumulates Bitcoin | In Q3, it rises to 114,000!

MicroStrategy acquired during the last quarter almost 9,000 Bitcoins additional, which bring the total held by the company to approx 7 billion dollars in equivalent.

The company led by Michael Saylor holds, at the time of this writing, a total of approx 114,000 BTC, improving its position from the previous quarter by over 10%, despite the fact that these were decidedly higher price periods than in the past.

More shopping – and MicroStrategy’s Q3 is the richest ever

This is also news bullish for those who invest. We can do it with eToro – go here to get a free virtual account with auto-trading features included – intermediary offering exclusive services to invest in $ BTC as the CopyTrader, to copy the best ones or to spy on them.

We can also choose i CopyPortfolios – offering access to cryptocurrency products that also include BTC along with other assets. With only $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

MicroStrategy is now a kind of replica of the Bitcoin price

Software company with important government contracts, MicroStrategy is now almost officially a title that replica the trend of Bitcoin. The value of the 114,002 $ BTC has now passed i 7 billion dollars – which are a significant and majority part of the company assets.

All this while i bond, i.e. the debt issued by the company throughout 2021 was created (and sold in record time) precisely to buy new Bitcoin. The strategy of Michael Saylor is now there for all to see: transforming a company anyway already healthy and that it sells much appreciated services in the largest container of $ BTC, waiting for this to become the dominant currency on a global scale.

Loading... Advertisements

What happened to the announced vehicle for BTC?

However, it has not yet been understood about $ MSTR has already activated the vehicle company that it should transform into safe corporate for all Bitcoin prisoners, also operating outside the regime of listed shares, says some gossips, with the possibility of operating in a more agile way. It was announced a few weeks ago – and perhaps should have detained the Bitcoin personal of Michael Saylor.

A completely biased strategy towards Bitcoin – but does it make sense?

In recent days, many of our readers have asked us if it makes sense to have an investment strategy of this type, focused exclusively on Bitcoin.

Actually from ours investment portfolio it is clear how we are actually exposed on several fronts, despite having Bitcoin as the main asset. We disagree with the choices of MicroStrategy? Not at all, because we are talking about a listed company, which has obligations towards its shareholders.

And above all it cannot log into to certain Crypto-asset, which instead to those who work as a private through exchange they are very readily available. Not to mention the attitude absolutely maximalist from Michael Syalor – which has always been spent on Bitcoin, without ever even addressing the discussion of the other opportunities offered by this market.

Road that it is now marked and that will also be the future of the group – with Saylor who admitted to being open to new purchases. On the other hand, the capital raised with bonds issued by the group would allow it.