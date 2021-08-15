MicroStrategy and its first year with integrated Bitcoin

MicroStrategy, the business intelligence and software company, ended his first year with Bitcoin. Led by Michael Saylor, it was the first company listed on Nasdaq ad integrate BTC as a primary reserve.

His first public purchase was the 21,454 BTC for a total of approx 250 million dollars, it happened when bitcoin was worth less than $ 10,000.

The analyst Willy Woo he commented:

A year ago today, MicroStrategy announced its first BTC purchase. It has since bought a total of 14 times, an average of once every 3.7 weeks. 0.56% of the total supply of Bitcoin lies in its treasury.

An accumulation strategy that of the business intelligence company, which already the month following its declaration saw the half of its assets in bitcoin.

In fact, the declared intent by Saylor himself at that moment was precisely that of hold bitcoin over the long term as a store of value, counting on a possible increase in value over time, unlike US dollars, whose real value could decline over the years.

And so it happened! the ATH – All Time High of over $ 60,000 reached by the price of BTC in April 2021 and the subsequent collapse also due to China’s reinforced ban on the sector were all events that took place in the course of a year that started with the idea of ​​accumulation, and arrived to date.

MicroStrategy, Bitcoin and Michael Saylor: today more than yesterday

In a tweet posted high up in the account of Saylor, Co-founder of MicroStrategy, there is a reflection on Bitcoin, expressed last September 2020.

“Bitcoin is a swarm of cyber hornets serving the goddess of wisdom, feeding on the fire of truth, growing exponentially smarter, faster and stronger behind a wall of encrypted energy. “

Under this idea, it can be said that to date, even the shares of MicroStrategy have in some way followed the trend in the price of BTC.

At the end of July 2021, MSTR shares had closed at $ 682, just as BTC broke out of the $ 40,000 resistance. A level that MicroStrategy hadn’t seen since April 28, 2021, a few days later at BTC’s ATH.

Also on that date, Saylor announced of wanting to add more bitcoins to its 105,000 BTC already in possession. All this suggests that MicroStrategy’s future intention is that of continue with the accumulation of the crypto queen.