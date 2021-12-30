MicroStrategy bought an additional 1,400 bitcoins

MicroStrategy bought an additional 1,434 bitcoins.

This was revealed by the founder and CEO Michael Saylor on Twitter, adding that the company now owns approx 122,478 BTC acquired over time with a total investment of $ 3.66 billion, at an average price of $ 29,861.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 1,434 bitcoins for ~ $ 82.4 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 57,477 per #bitcoin. As of 12/9/21 we #hodl ~ 122,478 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.66 billion at an average price of ~ $ 29,861 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps://t.co/Xke8QhoYpy – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 9, 2021

Microstrategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase

For the latter investment have been allocated approx 82.4 million dollars, and 1,434 BTC was purchased at an average price of $ 57,477.

This is a significantly higher price than the current $ 48,000 or so, which reveals that this latest purchase was made in the previous days.

The document submitted to the SEC shows that they were purchased between 29 November and December 8, which is during a period when the price fluctuated between $ 42,000 and $ 59,000.

Indeed, it is likely that they were carried out especially after the temporary rise on November 29, when the price went from $ 54,000 to $ 59,000 in just over 24 hours.

The average price of these latest purchases turns out to be much higher than the overall price of just under $ 30,000, and this suggests that the company expects a rise in the price of BTC.

Michael Saylor’s strategy

However MicroStrategy does not buy Bitcoins to resell them as soon as possible at a higher price, but for keep them in the cashier indefinitely. So it is by no means certain that they think that the price of BTC can return to growth in the short term, given that their time horizon for this investment is long-term.

The society began buying Bitcoin in August last year, when the price fluctuated around $ 11,000. In fact, its 122,478 BTC currently have a total value of almost 5.9 billion dollars, or 60% higher than the 3.66 billion invested.

In other words the company has earned $ 2.2 billion so far in less than a year and a half by investing 3.66 to buy Bitcoin.

A winning choice

Note that the MicroStrategy share price was $ 121 before they announced they bought Bitcoin in August last year, while it is now $ 592. THEn this time frame the title earned i390%, much more, for example, than the performance of the Nasdaq 100 index which stopped at 45% in the same period.

Although the value of Bitcoin in the last few days has been decreasing, as of todayi the choice of MicroStrategy seems even more than successful, as long as BTC still doesn’t go down much.