The official announcement was published, as usual, by the CEO of the company, Michael Saylor: in January MicroStrategy bought another 660 Bitcoins at an average price of approx $ 37,000, investing in total 25 million dollars.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 660 bitcoins for ~ $ 25.0 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 37,865 per #bitcoin. As of 1/31/22 we #hodl ~ 125,051 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.78 billion at an average price of ~ $ 30,200 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps://t.co/bF6VImC0Qy – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 1, 2022

MicroStrategy bought 125,000 Bitcoins

Now the company owns in total 125,051 BTC, purchased at an average price of $ 30,200, with a total investment of 3.78 billion dollars. The current market value of these Bitcoins exceeds $ 4.78 billion.

The company, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker MSTR, sent regular disclosure to the SEC of this additional investment.

At the end of November they had bought 7.002 BTC at an average price of over $ 59,000, and even in December he had bought others 1,434 BTC agives an average price of about $ 57,400.

The January purchase was made at an average price much lower than in recent months, although higher than the overall average price. It must be remembered that MicroStrategy started buying BTC as early as August 2020at a price of about $ 12,000.

Among other things, the overall average price of around $ 30,000 also corresponds more or less to the minimum price of 2021, and for now in this early 2022 the price has not yet fallen to those levels, although it has come close.

Microstrategy’s strategy

The company’s strategy, however, is not to buy to resell at a higher price (or speculate), but buy Bitcoins to have them on hand as a store of value. Indeed they stated explicitly who do not intend to sell them, and who indeed do not intend to stop buying them.

Saylor himself recently stated, during an episode of the UpOnly podcast, of consider Bitcoin a “property”, outside the control of a company or group of individuals, adding that it is quite difficult to create a property.

Therefore he does not believe that BTC should be considered a speculative asset, or a security in which to invest, but something to buy to be kept in the portfolio, in some ways more similar to a property than to an action. This vision well explains the company strategy that does not plan to sell the purchased BTCs, but only to keep them as a cash reserve.