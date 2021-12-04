MicroStrategy bought another seven thousand Bitcoins

MicroStrategy claimed to have purchased others 7.002 Bitcoin in its fourth quarter, investing $ 414 million.

Microstrategy buys Bitcoin again

This is what emerges from a document presented today to the SEC in which the company writes that between 1 October and 29 November 2021 bought BTC at an average price of $ 59,187, which is higher than the current price, but less than $ 60,000.

To date MicroStrategy holds approximately 121,044 Bitcoins, purchased at an overall average price of $ 29,534, which is a little over half the current price.

These BTC correspond to approximately 0.6% of the entire supply of Bitcoin, equal to 18.8 million BTC, and were purchased starting from August 2020.

The interesting thing is that, despite having already bought many Bitcoins in recent months at prices much lower than the current ones, it is continuing to buy some at prices well above $ 50,000.

Microstrategy investments

In total, MicroStrategy claims to have invested 3.57 billion dollars for these purchases, while today its BTCs are worth a total of more than 6.9 billion.

In other words, in just over 15 months the company would have generated capital gains of over $ 3.3 billion simply by buying BTC before the price spikes, and with a 93% return on the invested amount.

Note that MicroStrategy has made several BTC purchases at different times, from August 2020 until today. It seems to be following a purchase strategy that suggests them to increase the Bitcoins in their wallet at certain times, probably considered propitious for new purchases at attractive prices.

As far as is known, all of the company’s past BTC purchases have been at prices lower than the current one, so right now, with the exception of the latter BTC purchased, all those taken in the past are currently in profit.

The price of BTC will rise again

The surprising thing, however, is the high amount invested this time, that is more than 400 million in one go. In the past, however, purchases of this type were often made with about ten million, or a little more, and not with such high figures.

At this point one would think that the company believes in a rapid and significant appreciation of Bitcoin, since he already had many in his portfolio, but he decided to invest a large amount to increase his position in a moment with the price not far from its all-time highs.