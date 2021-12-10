News

MicroStrategy buys $ 82 million in Bitcoin: it now owns 122,478 BTC

The business intelligence company MicroStrategy added 1,434 Bitcoins to its reserves, after purchasing the crypto asset at an average price of $ 57,477.

According to a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, MicroStrategy bought 1,434 Bitcoin (BTC) between November 29 and December 8 for approximately $ 82.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 122,478 BTC. With the recent purchase, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoins are valued at more than $ 5.9 billion, which represents over $ 2.2 billion in earnings:

“MicroStrategy bought an additional 1,434 Bitcoins for ~ $ 82.4 million at an average price of ~ $ 57,477 per #bitcoin. As of 9/12/21 we have ~ 122,478 BTC purchased for ~ $ 3.66 billion at an average price of $ 3.66 billion. ~ $ 29,861 per coin. “

Since its initial $ 250 million investment in Bitcoin in August 2020, MicroStrategy has continued to buy more and more BTC, using the company’s cash and sales of senior securities convertible into private offerings to institutional buyers. While the business intelligence firm bought the downside in several cases, some purchases followed the price spikes in early 2021, when the price of BTC was above $ 50,000.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the price of Bitcoin is $ 48,000 at the time of writing, signing a 30% drop in the past 30 days. Since last Friday’s collapse of around $ 42,000, the crypto asset has hovered close to $ 50,000.

