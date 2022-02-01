MicroStrategy buys an additional 660 Bitcoins

Other purchase of Bitcoin for the famous MicroStrategy driven by Michael Saylor, a company that is confirmed as the one most exposed to the world BTC.

According to what was released by Michael Saylor itself, the group would buy others 660 bitcoin, for a total price of approx 25 million dollars.

Additional purchase for MicroStrategy – 660 Bitcoins added to the cashier

Purchase perhaps reduced compared to the volumes to which the company had accustomed us, but which is nevertheless important confirmation of what will be the path – actually already announced – of MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy by Michael Saylor still on the attack

He actually promised it. Even after the recent correction that affected the whole sector Saylor he nevertheless expressed himself enthusiastically about Bitcoin, saying that his company would continue to purchase them under any conditions. Today we have the proof of the facts, with the group confirming, always in the middle Twitter, to have added 660 Bitcoin to its reserves.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 660 bitcoins for ~ $ 25.0 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 37,865 per #bitcoin. As of 1/31/22 we #hodl ~ 125,051 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.78 billion at an average price of ~ $ 30,200 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps://t.co/bF6VImC0Qy – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) February 1, 2022

This is the report – which has now become a classic – for the group, which confirms itself as the effective guide of the world corporate in that of Bitcoin. Bags that get heavy, but at the current price of $ BTC on the markets they almost mean the 30% gain for the group.

Publicity move for MicroStrategy World 2022?

Probably yes, since the purchase is pretty much anyway meager. A convention, as always, will also talk about Bitcoin. This year with the presence of Jack Dorsey, which as is known to readers of Cryptocurrency.it he gave up Twitter to engage full-time in the dissemination of Bitcoin.

A World 2022 which will be perhaps the most important for the company and for the corporate world that revolves around Bitcoin, given that in addition to the important presence of Dorsey there will be that of the hosts, who are now the hodlers from BTC quantitatively most important in the world.

Always in the intention of attract new companies and therefore to increase the number of people interested in this technology, which as is well known Saylor believes that the whole question is decisive monetary and the best investment it can make for the future.