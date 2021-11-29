MicroStrategy buys an additional 7,002 Bitcoins

Michael Saylor does not want to stop anymore. MicroStrategy, which is the group he leads, announced the purchase of others a few minutes ago 7.002 Bitcoin, which bring the total held by the company to 121.044, for a value that at current prices exceeds 3.5 billion dollars.

It was the same Michael Saylor to spread the news through his Twitter account – among the most followed in the Bitcoin ecosphere, also releasing some details regarding the purchase cost of the last portion, as well as the average cost of all $ BTC bought by the company.

MicroStrategy buys again: over 120,000 BTC on hand

Excellent news for the sector, which sees the company with the most important cash in $ BTC continue to invest in the coin, despite the prices being much higher on average than just a few weeks ago. We can follow in the footsteps of MicroStrategy on the eToro platform – (go here to get a free virtual account with all available features) – intermediary who also offers, if desired, the shares $ MSTR.

We can also find tools such as the CopyTrader – for copy the best investors in just one click and with transparent access to their portfolios – together with CopyPortfolios which instead include Bitcoin along with other large-cap cryptocurrencies. With $ 50 we can switch to the real account.

The dep which led Bitcoin to correct from its all-time highs there was an opportunity to purchase for various entities of a certain importance. El Salvador took the opportunity to buy another 100 BTC, and many other whales have taken the opportunity to replenish their wallets.

However, no one has reached the level of MicroStrategy, which he bought 7.002 Bitcoin, at an average price close to i $ 60,000. The total of Bitcoins held by the group now exceeds 121,000, as recalled by the CEO Michael Saylor through his Twitter account.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 7,002 bitcoins for ~ $ 414.4 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 59,187 per #bitcoin. As of 11/29/21 we #hodl ~ 121,044 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.57 billion at an average price of ~ $ 29,534 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps://t.co/OA8VWG1bZX – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 29, 2021

MicroStrategy bought an additional 7,002 Bitcoins, for a total of approximately $ 414.4 million in cash, at an average price of $ 59,187. As of November 29, 2021 we hodl 121,044 Bitcoins, purchased for about 3.57 billion dollars, at an average price of 29,534 dollars.

For the moment a great deal, given that MicroStrategy has in hand (converting into US Dollars) a little less than double than invested. With the purchases that could then continue following the classic group scheme, or debt issuance backed from Bitcoin, used to buy others Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy confirms itself as queen, but more may be coming soon

MicroStrategy was certainly pioneering in its opening to Bitcoin, but we doubt it will be the only one in the next few years to have a significant amount of $ BTC. There is the unknown Tesla, which in the future could return to accumulate its investment, as well as other large companies that with ETF now available to everyone, at least in the US, they have a direct vehicle for investing.

The best coin ever created before it is tempting to large investors – and those who have noticed it in advance, as indeed MicroStrategy, today can already boast the 100% or almost of gain. What other investments, no matter what the experts say Wall Street and governments, they cannot guarantee. Good luck to Michael Saylor, which always seems to enter the market with bad timing, while in reality it is always a couple of weeks ahead of the big races of the Queen of cryptocurrencies.