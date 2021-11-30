MicroStrategy buys Bitcoin for an additional $ 414.4 million, bringing total reserves to $ 3.5 billion

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced on Twitter Monday that the business intelligence firm bought another 7,002 Bitcoins (BTC), equal to approximately 414.4 million dollars, at an average price of $ 59,187 per coin. MicroStrategy sold 571,001 shares between October 1 and November 29 for $ 732.16 each, raising a total of $ 414.4 million in cash.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 7,002 bitcoins for ~ $ 414.4 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 59,187 per #bitcoin. As of 11/29/21 we #hodl ~ 121,044 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.57 billion at an average price of ~ $ 29,534 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps://t.co/OA8VWG1bZX – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) November 29, 2021

Now the company owns 121,044 BTC, equal to approximately 3.57 billion dollars. The sum was accumulated at an average price of $ 29,534 per coin and includes capital gains from previous coins.

In August 2020, MicroStrategy said it would adopt Bitcoin as its treasury reserve asset, calling the digital currency a “reliable store of value”And an attractive investment with better long-term return potential than cash. Additionally, the company highlighted the unprecedented economic stimulus printed by governments to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as a catalyst for potential inflation and subsequent devaluation of fiat currencies. Since then, MicroStrategy has been buying Bitcoin almost systematically every quarter.

Typically, ordinary investors take losses when Bitcoin’s price falls and make gains when the price rises. However, this is not necessarily the case for MicroStrategy. According to a transcript of its earnings meeting released last month, Phong Le, president and chief financial officer of MicroStrategy, indicated that the company’s Bitcoin reserves are classified as “intangible assets with an indefinite duration in accordance with current accounting rules.This means that at any time after the acquisition, if the fair value, or market value, of Bitcoin falls below its carrying amount, the company must recognize impairment charges. Later, these can be used to legally offset your corporate income tax liabilities.