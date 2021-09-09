MicroStrategy: CFO and CTO sell shares

MicroStrategy’s Chief Financial Officer, Phong Le, and Chief Technology Officer, Timothy Lang, sold shares in the company in August exercising approximately 30% of the options received as compensation.

He reveals it a recent document filed by the company at the SEC, in which we read that Phong Le and Timothy Lang, as well as other executives of the company, they have already been receiving bonuses and compensation in shares or options for years.

Each of the two in August, while Bitcoin’s price was going up, they sold for approximately $ 7 million in sales. The CEO Michael Saylor instead it does not appear to have sold anything.

Phong exercised 20,000 stock options, from 2 to 6 August, cashing in just over 7.30 million, while Lang exercised 10,000 stock options from 26 August, cashing in on 7.10 million. However, both still retain around 20,000 stock options each.

Is Microstrategy’s luck tied to Bitcoin?

According to Bloomberg, the two would not be particularly confident in tying their long-term fortunes to those of the company, particularly since these are now closely linked to those of Bitcoin.

Bloomberg also adds that the sale of stock options on the part of executives is not unusual, not least because they are regarded as an integral part of their remuneration, and selling them therefore serves to monetize precisely part of their remuneration.

Also note that the company’s share price has increased nearly fivefold in the past 12 months, so monetizing now makes perfect sense, especially if you’re only doing it a part (like 30%, in this case).

According to some financial analysts such as Miller Tabak’s Chief Market Strategist, Matt Maley, these sales could indicate that company officials are concerned about the future of the company.

“Senior executives don’t sell shares if they think they are going to grow. It is really a bad sign, no matter how you turn it around ”.

Last year, no stock options were granted to the executives of MicroStrategy, which instead had been assigned in previous years.

Oanda’s Senior Market Analyst, Ed Moya, does not see MicroStrategy insiders selling as something that can disrupt the bull market in cryptocurrencies over the long term.

Microstrategy’s share price

In the first ten days of August the share price Microstrategy rose from $ 627 to $ 781, and then dropped to around $ 650 on August 19th. After being brought back to $ 728 on August 23, it then lateralized around $ 700 until September 3.

When the markets reopened, it fell to around $ 630, coinciding with the collapse of the bitcoin price on Tuesday, and then climbed back to around $ 637.

In the same period, the price of bitcoin rose from nearly $ 40,000 on July 30 to $ 47,000 on August 16, and then retraced slightly and resume running to exceed $ 50,000 on August 23. After a brief period of lateralization around $ 48,000, it rose to nearly $ 53,000 on September 7, then suddenly dropped to around $ 46,000 today.