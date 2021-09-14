MicroStrategy invests an additional $ 177 million in Bitcoin, now owns nearly 109,000 BTC From CoinTelegraph

by
MicroStrategy invests an additional $ 177 million in Bitcoin, now owns nearly 109,000 BTC

MicroStrategy goes back to buying (BTC), adding another 3,907 BTC to its reserves.

According to a Form 8-K submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the business intelligence firm added 3,907 units to its Bitcoin reserves between July 1 and August 23. Furthermore, the document submitted to the SEC revealed that MicroStrategy acquired the additional Bitcoins at an average price of $ 45,294.

With the new acquisition, Michael Saylor’s company now owns 108,992 BTC, costing the company approximately $ 2,918 billion with an average unit price of approximately $ 26,769.

