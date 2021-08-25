News

MicroStrategy invests an additional $ 177 million in Bitcoin, now owns nearly 109,000 BTC

MicroStrategy returns to buying Bitcoin (BTC), adding another 3,907 BTC to its reserves.

According to a Form 8-K submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the business intelligence firm added 3,907 units to its Bitcoin reserves between July 1 and August 23. Furthermore, the document submitted to the SEC revealed that MicroStrategy acquired the additional Bitcoins at an average price of $ 45,294.

With the new purchase, Michael Saylor’s company now owns 108,992 BTC, which cost the company about $ 2.918 billion with a average unit price of approximately $ 26,769.

While Bitcoin’s price hovers around $ 48,400, the company’s Bitcoin reserves are worth more than $ 5.27 billion.

Wednesday’s purchase announcement demonstrates that MicroStrategy has kept its promise that it would continue to expand its position in Bitcoin. As Cointelegraph previously reported, the company said in June that card losses incurred during the crypto market correction in Q2 did not dampen appetite for BTC.

Indeed, the downturn of more than 50% recorded in the crypto market has caused devaluations for US companies with Bitcoin reserves. Tesla reported a $ 23 million devaluation on its Bitcoin reserves in its Q2 financial report.

MicroStrategy announced its first Bitcoin purchase in August 2020, and has consistently added coins to its BTC position. The company’s CEO, Michael Saylor, has become a BTC advocate, encouraging other companies to consider adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets.

Related: MicroStrategy expands its Bitcoin reserves with a $ 489 million purchase

MicroStrategy’s most recent Bitcoin purchase coincides with the return of the BTC price above the $ 50,000 milestone for the first time since May. The move marked an 87% rise for the major cryptocurrency following a fall to $ 27,000 in mid-May. Bitcoin was unable to maintain this level, however, reversing to $ 50,500.

