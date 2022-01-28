MicroStrategy Won’t Stop Buying Bitcoin (BTC)

Despite the bear market that has recently enveloped the crypto market, MicroStrategy confirms its positionwith its CFO, Phong Le, who says the company will not stop buying Bitcoin (BTC).

MicroStrategy continues to buy Bitcoin (BTC)

According to reportedthe Chief Financial Officer of MicroStrategy, Phong Le said the company will continue to convert its excess cash reserve into the crypto queen Bitcoin (BTC).

Here are the exact words:

“Our strategy with Bitcoin has been to buy and hold, so to the extent that we have excess cash flow or find other ways to raise money, we continue to put it in Bitcoin”

MicroStrategy stepped forward all last year, posting its purchases in BTC after it had officially declared it wanted bitcoin as a store of value in August 2020.

Le’s comment echoes what MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor already had tweeted at the end of December 2021, in which it declared that the company now owns approximately 122,478 BTC acquired over time with a total investment of $ 3.66 billionto a average price of $ 29,861.

MicroStrategy and the belief to hold BTC for the long term

Together with Tesla and Block Inc., MicroStrategya leading publicly traded business intelligence firm, is one of the companies that has a substantial number of bitcoin holdings.

In an interview with Bloomberg Technology, Saylor revealed his time horizon beliefs regarding investing in BTC. Here’s what he said:

https://twitter.com/saylor/status/1484207254987497478

“If you are going to invest in bitcoin, a short time horizon is four years, an average time horizon is ten years, and the right time horizon is forever.”

Not surprisingly, too He would have specified that MicroStrategy has no intention of selling any of its acquired BTCs.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the current trend

Meanwhile, the crypto queen Bitcoin (BTC) had a 14% price drop in one week. At the time of writing BTC is worth $ 36,128exactly $ 3,000 less than what it was worth last year.

Still, Bitcoin’s volatility has seen the price of BTC fluctuate in a year since a minimum of $ 29,000 in mid-July 2021 to an ATH – All Time High or all-time high of over $ 67,000 in mid-August 2021.

According to the analyses, BTC could go up to $ 40,000 and then drop again. The Fear and Greed index was 23, the equivalent of Extreme Fear, while the average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 43,344.