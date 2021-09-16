MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Exceeds Liquidity Held by 80% of Non-Financial Firms in S&P 500 By CoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Exceeds Liquidity Held by 80% of Non-Financial Firms in S&P 500
The value of MicroStrategy’s massive (BTC) holdings exceeds the liquidity of most S&P 500 companies.
The listed business software company acquired another 5,050 Bitcoins for approximately $ 242.9 million: it currently holds a grand total of 114,042 BTC, or nearly $ 5.3 billion at current value. According to Bloomberg data, BTC treasury is higher than the liquidity of 80% of non-financial S&P 500 companies.
Cash spending on the rise among companies In 2020, MicroStrategy made buying Bitcoin its official business strategy, with its celebrated CEO, Michael Saylor, calling it a defense against the potential devaluation of the US dollar. Companies like Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 and Square (NYSE 🙂 later emulated this strategy, replacing some of the liquidity with Bitcoin.
