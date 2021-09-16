MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Exceeds Liquidity Held by 80% of Non-Financial Firms in S&P 500

The value of MicroStrategy’s massive Bitcoin (BTC) holdings exceeds the liquidity of most S&P 500 companies.

The Nasdaq-listed business software company has acquired another 5,050 Bitcoins for approximately $ 242.9 million: it currently holds a grand total of 114,042 BTC, or nearly $ 5.3 billion at current value. According to Bloomberg data, BTC treasury is higher than the liquidity of 80% of non-financial S&P 500 companies.

Cash expenses on the rise between companies

In 2020, MicroStrategy made buying Bitcoin its official business strategy, with its celebrated CEO, Michael Saylor, calling it a defense against the potential devaluation of the US dollar. Companies like Tesla and Square later emulated that strategy, replacing some of the liquidity with Bitcoin.

On the other hand, companies with lower risk appetite continued to increase their cash and cash equivalents. For example, in the second quarter, non-financial corporations in the S&P 500 increased their government bonds by 12% compared to a year ago due to the escalation of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash holdings of non-financial S&P 500 companies in recent quarters. Source: Bloomberg

Some of these companies, including General Electric, Ford, and Boeing, began spending money during the current third quarter. For example, in July, non-financial S&P 500 companies reduced their dollar reserves by $ 30 billion, or 2%, from the previous year.

At the same time, companies like Amazon and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) were still building up cash, but they did little to change their overall dollar spending. According to Bloomberg data, the total cash holdings held by US companies decreased from $ 1,550 billion to $ 1,520 billion due to the acquisition of new businesses, share repurchases and dividend increases.

Overall, the downward trend in liquidity shows that publicly traded companies have preferred to pledge capital, driven by expectations that the COVID-19 pandemic is almost over.

MSTR actually offers exposure to Bitcoin

Shares of MicroStrategy have risen nearly 359% over the past 12 months, hand in hand with Bitcoin, whose value has risen 314% over the same period.

Given the appreciation of MSTR above Bitcoin’s growth, some analysts believe that owning shares offers investors easier exposure to the benchmark cryptocurrency market through traditional infrastructure.

MicroStrategy vs. Bitcoin vs. Nasdaq. Source: Ecoinometrics

“It is no secret that MSTR is valued above the NAV (net asset value, net asset value) of the coins currently owned and I don’t think investors are buying it for its legacy business operations, ”says analyst Kingdom Capital.

“The most obvious reason is that it is one of the few companies with a large market capitalization in the BTC industry.”

For example, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF, which manages investments worth $ 1.2 billion, acquired 6.5% exposure in MSTR, snubbing the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the leading Bitcoin investment vehicle. in the United States it trades over-the-counter, which restricts it from receiving capital from certain exchange-traded funds and funds.

Similarly, the Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has exposure to MSTR but not GBTC.

As a result, MicroStrategy stock and Bitcoin prices are expected to maintain a synchronized trend unless more crypto stocks are available. Kingdom Capital concluded:

“There appear to be better vehicles available to investors for BTC shares, and as they become more affordable, I expect some ETFs to reduce their exposure to MSTR.”

The views expressed herein are those of the author only and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph. Every trade carries risk and you should conduct your research before making a decision.