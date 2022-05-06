middle school pupils again in Dad. Here’s where it happened

STOP – They went home with the Covid about twenty-five students of the Petritoli middle school, who, about a week ago, had taken part in educational trips. On their return, a good chunk of young people realized they had contracted the virus, fortunately – the school said – without serious consequences. Now I’m at home, in distance learning. There would also be infections among the professors who accompanied the boys on a trip. And there are several families who are not sending their children to school for fear. The same ones who would like to understand if all the necessary precautions have been taken during the trip and if the school has done what it should have done to limit the opportunities for infection.

The principal Livia Tammaro does not want to create alarmism, speaking of the “tail of Covid” and of “the situation absolutely under control”. The one that broke out at the Petritoli average would not be a single outbreak, but the sum of several. “Four to five students per class” have fallen ill. But it could also have happened that someone has already gone on a positive trip and has infected others. “During the educational outings, the children spend a lot of time together, even if in the open air. We are not yet out of Covid and ours is certainly not an isolated case, “says the manager. Who, together with the Municipality, has decided to keep the school open, “because we are moving towards the end of the year and there are activities to be carried out and evaluations to be acquired”.

Positive kids “are all discreet” and, until they become negativized, they will take lessons from home. The virus, therefore, continues to circulate. 191 new cases recorded yesterday in Fermano, 1,347 those in all the Marche. 25 patients with Covid admitted to Murri, all in infectious diseases. In the hospital of Fermo, an 87-year-old from Monte San Pietrangeli died the day before yesterday. It is the 462th death due to Covid in our province. Yesterday, in Fermano, there were 2,179 people in home isolation, including cases and contacts.

No municipality is Covid free. Just under 1,800 the positives. Fermo is the Municipality with the most infections (296), followed by Sant’Elpidio a Mare (224), Porto Sant’Elpidio (188), Montegranaro (154) and Porto San Giorgio (144). 95 positives in Montegiorgio, 62 in Monte Urano, 57 in Monte San Pietrangeli, 56 in Falerone, 49 in Amandola, 36 in Francavilla d’Ete. Followed by Petritoli and Servigliano (29), Santa Vittoria in Matenano (26), Campofilone (23), Magliano di Tenna and Monte Vidon Corrado (22), Rapagnano (21), Altidona and Pedaso (20), Montappone and Montelparo (18) , Grottazzolina (17), Montefortino and Ponzano di Fermo (16), Torre San Patrizio (15), Monterubbiano and Montottone (14), Massa Fermana (13), Monte Giberto and Ortezzano (9), Monte Rinaldo (8), Belmonte Piceno and Lapedona (6).

Last updated: 17:56





