Middle States warns that the accreditation of the UPR Medical Sciences Campus is at risk

The accrediting agency Middle States Commission on Higher Education issued a warning to the Medical Sciences campus of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) regarding the possibility that its accreditation is at risk due to possible non-compliance with the institution’s standards.

Specifically, Middle States determined at its meeting on March 10 that Medical Sciences has not presented sufficient evidence that it complies with Standard VI of Planning, Resources and Institutional Improvement, as well as with affiliation requirement 11. The latter requires academic institutions to document their financial resources, explain the source of their financing and plans for fiscal development. In addition, the institution must demonstrate responsible fiscal management, must have a budget for the current fiscal year, and must annually complete external financial audits.

“The institution remains accredited while it is on warning,” said the accrediting entity, while noting that federal regulations limit the period during which the campus can be in non-compliance before additional measures are taken.

Under Middle States regulations, a warning is issued that accreditation may be at risk when the academic institution “does not appear to be in compliance with one or more of the Commission’s accreditation standards, membership requirements, policies, and procedures” but that evidences “the ability to make appropriate improvements and be in compliance again within 36 months” and when the institution demonstrates the ability to sustain itself over the long term.

The interim president of the UPR, Mayra Olavarría Cruz, pointed out that the action is a consequence of the budget cuts that the entire UPR system has faced in recent years, contained in the Fiscal Plan certified by the Fiscal Supervision Board (JSF ).

“It is not an option to lose the accreditation of the RCM for not having the necessary fiscal resources to ensure the high-level operation that has always distinguished our beloved Campus.. From the presidency of the UPR, we will continue working to guarantee the continuous accreditation of the first educational health center in this country that serves the care of our population on a daily basis,” Olavarría Cruz said in written statements.

“We had already anticipated the possible effects of budget cuts on the accreditation of our academic programs. This is the message that university students have brought and will continue to bring to the members of the Legislative Assembly and the Fiscal Oversight Board in order to ensure a fair budget allocation for the University”, he added.

No other UPR campus received remarks from the accreditor.

The president of the General Council of Medical Sciences Students, Juan José de Jesús Oquendo, stressed that the student sector had warned of the risks faced by the units due to the austerity measures imposed by the Board.

“It is something very alarming… If the government does not allocate the budget to the UPR, to the Medical Sciences campus, it could threaten the permanence of the institution. The loss of accreditation, in the case of Medical Sciences, would be a blow not only to the educational system of Puerto Rico, but also a massive blow to the health system,” said De Jesús Oquendo.

Medical Sciences will have to submit a report by September 1 showing that it is in compliance with Middle States membership standards and requirements. After delivery, a team from the accrediting agency could visit the site.

“The Commission’s actions reflect the changing landscape in the higher education community, but the shoe remains a commitment to being student-centered, which is reflected in the increasingly complex nature of its work and the decisions generated,” Middle States President Dr. Heather F. Perfetti said in written statements.

A virtual meeting of a team from the Middle States with representatives of the university administration to discuss the situation in Medical Sciences in November last year was shrouded in controversy due to the absence of the vice president of the Governing Board, the failure to summon other members of the governing body and the criticisms made by the evaluation committee. At that time, it transpired that the president of the evaluation committee that was in Medical Sciences, Pedro Uribe, questioned the interest of the UPR in maintaining the accreditation of the campus.

As a result of that meeting, this journal documented the assessors’ concerns with the campus’s compliance with Standard VI, which relates to planning and financial resources. Precisely that turned out to be one of the areas of non-compliance that Middle States pointed out when issuing its warning.

“In compliance with federal policies and regulations, the Commission provides notification of non-compliance actions to the Secretary of Education of the United States, to the state licensing or authorizing agencies concerned, and the appropriate accrediting agencies at the same time that it notifies the institution” , reported Perfetti in the letter in which he notified the rector of Medical Sciences of the decision.

The precinct has 60 days from the date the decision was made to refute any information that may be inaccurate.

In 2019, Medical Sciences received an ultimatum from the accrediting agency to show why its accreditation should not be withdrawn given the challenges faced by the entire university system, evidenced by the delays in completing its audited financial statements. This despite the fact that it was one of the three state university units that were not placed on probation in 2017. All UPR campuses came out of probation and regained their full accreditation in June 2019, but at that time they were announced that Medical Sciences was to conduct internal evaluations in the 2021 academic year.

In April of last year, the Accrediting Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) announced that Medical Sciences will lose, effective June 30 of this year, the accreditation of the Neurosurgery residency program. Months later, the campus administration determined that it would not appeal the ACGME determination and that it will close the residency program this summer, with a view to creating a new accredited program in a year or two.

Last June, in addition, it transpired that the administration suspended the associate degree program in Radiological Technology to which the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiological Technology put it on probation.