Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: How to watch the Livestream

Getty Marcus Tavernier of Middlesbrough against Tottenham

Boro is visited by Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Riverside Stadium. The winner would reach the semifinal of this contest that will be held in mid-April.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through a link on this page

In the US, the match (2pm ET kick-off time) is not on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough live on ESPN+ here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which will have exclusive coverage of every FA Cup match, also includes dozens of other live sports, each 30 by 30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written), all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 a month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total of $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once registered on ESPN+, you can watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough live on ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any Android TV device (such as Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea Preview

After some controversy over how Chelsea wished to play this game, the reigning European champions did not get their wish and will have fans on site. Between that, the ticket fiasco and the issues that have plagued Chelsea in recent weeks, the focus of this tie will now be on what happens on the pitch.

With Chelsea, they are now fully focused on what could be a possible second trophy of the season after remaining in contention for a possible third Champions League crown. Their 2-1 win against Lille put them into the quarter-finals of that competition.

Chelsea have progressed in 15 of their last 19 FA Cup quarter-final ties. They are only surpassed by Everton (26), Manchester United and Arsenal (both 30) reaching the semi-final more times than the Blues in the history of the competition (25 times).

Meanwhile, for Thomas Tuchel, he continues to show his prowess in cup competitions. The German manager has progressed in each of his last seven ties at the quarter-final stage in all competitions dating back to his time as PSG boss. If he uses that time, his cup run is pretty impressive. He has reached this stage of the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Champions League twice. Meanwhile, he has reached the FA Cup and the League Cup once.

Middlesbrough come into this match knocking on the door of a Championship playoff spot. They sit in seventh place on 59 points and their last two games saw them move up to this spot with Queen’s Park Rangers feeling the pressure in that last playoff position.

More importantly, the FA Cup level saw them eliminate both Spurs and Manchester United to help them reach this stage of the competition.

For Boro, a win would end a 16-year losing streak dating back to the first Jose Mourinho era, where he beat them twice. Since then, the Blues have won their last eight games in all competitions without conceding a single goal in the process.

That said, current trends do not favor the home side. In their history, Middlesbrough have never won against the reigning European champions in their previous 20 meetings (D7 L13). They have the infamous label of being the English team with the most futile record against teams with this distinction. The last time Boro found themselves in this situation was in February 2013 when they lost to Chelsea in the same competition.

Likely Middlesbrough Alignment : Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Isaiah Jones, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Neil Taylor; Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly

Likely Chelsea Lineup : Kepa; Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr; Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Timo Werner; Romelu Lukaku

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ MORE: [IMÁGENES Y VIDEO] This is the damage caused by devastating tornado in Kentucky